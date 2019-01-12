How to build and host your own WordPress website for just $50

WordPress is at the web’s foundation, powering 30 percent of websites in existence. So you’d assume correctly that creating a site with WordPress is about as turnkey a process as you can find. Right now, TNW Deals can save you hundreds of dollars on creating and hosting a website of your own for life with the WordPress Build and Host Bundle for just $49.99.

No matter what type of site you want to build, there’s a WordPress theme available to help get you started, even if you’ve never written a line of code in your life. With the Dragify WordPress Builder, you’ll still never need to know programming. Just drag and drop any of over 200 pre-designed features on to your page, modify the text and images to your liking, create some content — and your site is ready to roll out.

WordPress sites automatically snap to your ideal display specs, regardless of platform, and the Click-to-Edit interface makes adjustments as simple as editing a Word doc.

Of course, sites also need a server home, which is what a lifetime of the included Ahead Web Hosting service takes care of perfectly. With Ahead Web Hosting, you can host up to 5 websites with a total of 3.5 GB of storage space forever. WordPress sites can be loaded with a single click and enjoy full cPanel support, email features, web analytics, and, most importantly, complete hacker and DDOS protection, thanks to Ahead’s system of internal and external firewalls.

Build your dream site and set it loose without any monthly fees or extra charges. For under $50, this $850 bundle of services can be yours now while the offer lasts.

Read next: Uber’s 3 grand ambitions and what they mean for us regular folks