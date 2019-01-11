For $41, here’s all the training you need to create websites from scratch

With dozens of services around to help you literally drag-and-drop a website into existence in minutes, there are now legions of people who can build a page. But do you actually understand why a website works? And more importantly, do you know how to fix problems or add new innovations when your site needs repairs or an upgrade?

For a true developer, there’s no substitute for serious programming knowledge. You can bank all the coding know-how for any web project with the training from The Complete Front-End Developer Bundle. Right now, the collection is available for the limited time price of only $41, a savings of over 90 percent off its regular cost.

This package gathers together nine courses with over 66 hours of instruction that can walk you through building a site from nothing. And once you’ve got this info down, you’ll likely be able to craft a web presence just as quickly as the click-and-drag template models. Here’s what’s inside:

Learn CSS Web Design & Development (a $199.99 value)

Complete Bootstrap 4 Course: Build 5 Projects From Scratch (a $199.99 value)

Adobe Illustrator CC 2018 Master Class (a $199.99 value)

Step-by-Step HTML & CSS for Absolute Beginners (a $120 value)

JavaScript for Beginners (a $120 value)

JavaScript Specialist Designation (a $200 value)

React for Absolute Beginners (a $100 value)

Mastering Mobile App Design With Sketch 3 (a $80 value)

Adobe Photoshop CC: Your Complete Beginner’s Guide (a $200 value)

From HTML, CSS, and JavaScript building blocks to graphic design basics with Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, and Sketch 3 to rapid deployment techniques through Bootstrap and React, this collection packs it all in.

This training will give you all the skills and practice to craft cool-looking websites that actually work. Even the least costly of this 9-course collection would run you $80, but with this TNW Deal, the whole collection is on sale for only $41.

