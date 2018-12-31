For $40, there won’t be a Cisco networking question that you can’t answer

A good sign of a company’s long-term health is its commitment to innovation. And nothing says commitment to that future like $660 million. That’s how much Cisco just announced it’s plunking down to buy semiconductor company Luxtera, whose chip advancements are expected to help further drive up the speed and workload capabilities of Cisco’s industry-leading networking systems.

Cisco has every intention of remaining the go-to hardware and software technology answer for networks of any size.

Across nine courses, you’ll learn everything you need to know to handle the installation, management and security needs for running a Cisco-driven network the way it’s supposed to be run.

Your training includes:

Cisco 100-105: Interconnecting Cisco Networking Devices Part 1 – ICND1 V3

Cisco 200-105: Interconnecting Cisco Networking Devices Part 2 – ICND2 V3

Cisco 210-260: Implementing Cisco Network Security

Cisco 200-355: Implementing Cisco Wireless Networking Fundamentals

Cisco 210-060: Implementing Cisco Collaboration Devices (CICD)

Cisco 210-065: Implementing Cisco Video Network Devices (CIVND1 & CIVND2)

Cisco 300-101: ROUTE – Implementing Cisco IP Routing

Cisco 300-115: SWITCH – Implementing Cisco IP Switched Networks

Cisco 300-135: TSHOOT – Troubleshooting And Maintaining Cisco IP Networks

These are foundational Cisco training courses, so once you’ve passed the certification exam at the end of each training, you’ll have an armful of proof that any company can rest comfortably placing their critical tech infrastructure needs in your hands.

