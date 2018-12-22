PIA was already a top VPN option. Now it’s even better and over 76% off.

Innovate or die. In the tech world, there’s no more sobering truism. Market leaders who don’t push the boundaries one day can quickly find themselves falling behind and a historical footnote the next.

Private Internet Access (PIA) has been one of the most trusted and most respected names in the crowded VPN service arena for years. And thankfully for fans of fast, reliable, secure web crawling, PIA hasn’t been coasting. Right now, you can now pick up the new, improved PIA, all with TNW Deals-approved big price drop discounts on 1, 2, 3 and 5-year service plans at up to 71 percent off.

PIA has routinely scored at the top of VPN satisfaction surveys for its staunch array of security features. Logging into their vast network of more than 3,100 servers in 33 countries worldwide, users have always enjoyed blisteringly fast, fully-encrypted unmonitored web access. Even as they’ve expanded their network, PIA’s primary mission remains shielding you and your vital information from online schemes, thieves and prying eyes.

While always user friendly, PIA’s newest iteration took that mandate to new heights, focusing on a better experience for subscribers and improved service architecture.

The new PIA release “should look and feel modern to use, be more robust, and run more efficiently compared to the existing client,” PIA desktop development head Kim Nilsson said.

With a cleaner interface added to PIA’s strict no logging policy, access on up to 5 devices as well as their continuing ability to get you around international geo-blocking restrictions, this is a perfect opportunity for new or lapsed VPN adopters to sample an industry leader at a rock bottom price.