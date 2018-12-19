Get more stuff done with this highly rated $25 meditation app

Your world is a hot mess right now. Seriously, despite the waves of embarrassment and crippling anxiety over it, there’s really no shame there. Most of us are right in the same boat.

Of course, that doesn’t mean we aren’t all looking for a way to declutter our minds, simplify our daily routines and generally lead happier, more productive lives.

Mindful meditation is all the rage across the app world these days — and Aware Mindfulness is one of the leaders, sporting a 4.7 out of 5 score from over 5,200 reviews on Google Play. You can take steps now to relieve stress and get your life under control at over 60 percent off, just $25 from TNW Deals with promo code: MERRY15.

Aware starts you off with a 21-day foundation course that lays in the basics of meditation and mindfulness. With the principles in place, specialized medication courses can help you tackle all kinds of problem areas, including stress, anxiety, sleep, focus, depression, creativity and more.

The courses are accompanied by energizers, short sessions engineered to calm you during the most stressful points in your day.

Blogs, videos, guides and other resources will help keep you motivated as will set reminders that can entrench your new daily meditation habits. You even get soothing ambient sounds to sleep to, plus access to 24/7/365 personal support to enhance the effectiveness of your sessions.

You can’t put a price on peace of mind — but if you did, it would probably be higher than the $25 this limited time deal with promo code ‘MERRY15’ would cost to put your life back in balance permanently.

