SEO drives search results. Control those rankings with RankActive SEO for $25

SEO is like water. You can hit it pretty consistently and even capture some now and again. But trying to firmly grip it is darn near impossible. That’s because the effectiveness of search terms, much like users and the Internet itself, are constantly shifting. The only way to ensure any measure of long-term SEO success is through constant vigilance. And, of course, some kick-ass tools.

The first thing you’ll notice after logging into RankActive SEO is the sheer volume of available tools and reports at your disposal. From a Rank Tracker, full web analytics and the Competitor Inspector to a Site Auditor, Top Analyzer and a Link Manager, your effort to catapult up the Google Search rankings is loaded to the gills with potential weapons.

Rank Tracker lets you easily follow how your site is doing with any of up to 100 keywords surrounding your site. You can spy on competitors with detailed traffic information, their search rankings and whether they’re getting clicks organically, via social media or through paid campaigns. Meanwhile, the Site Auditor scours your site to find errors or broken links that could be impacting your search rankings. And those tools are just the tip of the iceberg…

The entire package syncs seamlessly with Google Analytics and all your findings can be outlined in customized reports that can go directly to you, co-workers or clients to keep everyone in the loop on a site or a page’s effectiveness.

RankActive accommodates up to 25 users and can track up to 25,000 keywords a day, so you’ll always have detailed results ready at a click.

