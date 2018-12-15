Meet the $212 selfie drone that does all the work for you

It’s the winner of Red Dot Design, IF Design, and CES awards. It’s like something out of science fiction. And it’s currently $150 off the regular price. How’s that for a holiday shopping trifecta?

You can top all that off with this: the Hover Camera Passport Self-Flying 4K Drone is cool. Like, ridiculously cool. Even at almost 47 percent off, it’s $212.50 price tag with promo code ‘MERRY15’ may make it cost prohibitive for anybody who’s not among your nearest and dearest. But if the recipient and price point fit, this may well be the ultimate Christmas morning hit.

Essentially, the Hover Camera Passport is like having your own personal photographer floating around you as you embark on your adventures.

Just unfold this handheld-sized minicraft (it only weighs about half a pound), place it in the air and the drone handles the rest. The Hover Camera Passport locks on to you via facial recognition, automatically follows your movements and captures pictures or full 4K video, even while you stay in motion. Cycling, running, surfing, the Passport is there to document it all as it happens.

It’s super lightweight and packed in its carbon fiber casing, it’s totally protected from collisions and even safe to just snatch right out of the air. With a battery prepped for 10 minutes of flight and capture time, you can create some brilliant 360-degree videos of you immersed in your environment or perfect selfies practically anywhere.

From cool “set it and forget it” pics to just the wow factor as it casually floats at your side, the Hover Camera Passport really has to be seen to be truly appreciated. Retailing for $399.99, jump on this limited time deal to grab one now at just $212.50 with promo code: MERRY15.

