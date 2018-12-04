Javascript and jQuery keep the web alive. It’s why you should learn them now for $29

If you want to create web pages and web-based user experiences, you need to familiar in JavaScript…because frankly, you don’t have a choice. It’s the code that runs virtually every facet of web browsing — and if you’re looking to create digitally, JavaScript and its super-efficient application aide jQuery are virtual musts in your toolbox.

Now, you can learn ‘em both — in just an hour each. Those are just two of the courses in this extensive collection of instruction we call the Complete Javascript and jQuery Programming bundle. Right now, you can pick up all that training at one of the lowest prices ever, only $29.

Responsive websites and mobile apps need JavaScript to function — and this seven-course offering will get you hands-on with everything you need to know. You’ll learn how to build your first HTML page, how to use jQuery to streamline your code, even how to update your pages without having to refresh.

Your courses include:

Learn JavaScript In 1 Hour (a $199 value)

Learn jQuery In 1 Hour (a $199 value)

Quick Front-End Website Creation: HTML, CSS, JavaScript & jQuery (a $199 value)

Dynamic JavaScript Master Class: AJAX & JSON (a $199 value)

Introduction To React & Redux: Code Web Apps In JavaScript (a $199 value)

Bootstrap 4 Rapid Web Development (a $199 value)

Learn JavaScript AJAX In 1 Hour (a $199 value)

This package also crams in some other vital programming tutelage, like how to AJAX and JSON will help make sure data is synchronized between your database and your front-end code. Or how to build efficient, attractive user interfaces with React and Redux.

Each course would usually cost $200 on its own, but with this limited time offer, you can get the entire collection at just over $4 per course.

