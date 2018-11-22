Get Black Friday started now with 5 deals that’ll truly make you thankful

Every year, we sit around the Thanksgiving dinner table and recount the full annotated list of everything we’re thankful for. Then we engage in the Thanksgiving gluttony (otherwise known as dinner) — and thankfulness gets shoved into the back of the closet for yet another year.

But since that’s just an amazingly cynical attitude, we’d like to ask you all to look down into those Grinch-sized hearts just one more time. Because here are five deals that we think should make you thankful for early Black Friday pricing. Yep, it’s the spirit of the holidays. That is, if spirit translates to saving lots of money on cool stuff. And we think it does.

5. MOZA Mini-MI Wireless Charging Smartphone Gimbal – $75.99 (Orig. $109.99) with coupon code “BFSAVE20”

With the MOZA Mini-MI, you can shoot smartphone video that would make Martin Scorsese cry. No seriously. This gimbal stabilizes your video to produce stunning pans and sweeps with the fluidity of a Hollywood steadicam. While many gimbals can suck a smartphone dry, the Mini-MI is one of the only units that actually charges your device while you’re recording.

4. Cowin E7 Active Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – $51.20 (Orig. $69.99) with coupon code “BFSAVE20”

The Cowin E7s execute the type of sound quality you expect from premium headphones, powered by proprietary 45mm large-aperture drivers that deliver everything from crisp, delicate treble to rumbling, bowel-shaking bass. Meanwhile, the Adaptive Noise Cancelling (ANC) feature keeps your aural experience pure, while filtering out all those outside world distractions. And did we mention these headphones can last for 30 hours on a single charge?

3. BentoStack Charge – $72 (Orig. $99.95) with coupon code “BFSAVE20”

The BentoStack is just like the traditional Japanese lunchboxes…except instead of feeding you, it’s feeding all your Apple products. This ultra-cool storage case with a Qi-certified wireless charger and a 5,000 mAh battery built into the top lid keeps your iPhone, Apple Watch and more full juiced at all times. There’s room to store all your cables and other accessories — and the top lid even detaches for quick, on-the-go power ups.

2. LifePower A3 Portable Outlet – $172 (Orig. $250) with coupon code “BFSAVE20”

The world is no place to run out of power. The LifePower A3 portable outlet comes correct, with two USB ports, a USB-C port and even an old school AC outlet, so you can charge up to four devices all at once. The LifePower also packs pass-through charging capabilities, so you can easily recharge the battery at the same time you’re feeding your other devices.

1. iPM 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station – $34.40 (Orig. $129.99) with coupon code “BFSAVE20”

Cables are so 2014, man. The iPM is the only station that’ll charge you Qi-enabled iPhone, Apple Watch and Apple AirPods all at once — wirelessly. This station also features Qualcomm 3.0 Quick Charging Technology that can charge a wireless device up to four times faster than a conventional charger. Ditch all your charging cables with this offer, slashing $85 off the retail price.

