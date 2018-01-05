Use social media like a marketing pro, and learn how for only $29

In its relatively brief history, social media has already established a pretty sparkling track record for establishing brand identity and getting even the most intricate marketing campaigns off the ground. There are plenty of examples of small to mid-range companies using the right social platform exposure to fuel dizzying growth.

It’s not magic, and it can be learned. Get the background you need to master the means of communicating in 2018 with the Silicon Valley Social Media Marketing Course, now available for only $29 from TNW Deals.

This package includes 12 courses, each loaded with videos, quizzes, and other learning resources. Each module is geared to helping you understand how to launch social media marketing content strategically, how to set realistic goals and objectives around your content, and what to do to make sure you’re reaching those rewards.

This training goes deep into all the most popular social platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Reddit, and more. As you learn the inner workings of each, you’ll also understand which types of messages resonate best with each of those audiences and how to attract a wider audience.

Once you’ve completed the courses, you’ll also be ready to pass the Silicon Valley Digital Marketing Institute certification exam, proving you have the background to begin a potentially lucrative new career as a social media expert.

A Silicon Valley education is a premium education, but this $4,000 learning bundle is just $29 while this deal lasts.

