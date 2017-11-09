Know Cisco systems inside and out with this ultimate bundle of certification courses for $50

In the world of IT, there are few skill sets more valuable to an employer and more advantageous to your wallet than being a certified network professional. With 2018 coming around the corner, now’s the time to charge confidently into the new year with knowledge that’ll undoubtedly expand your job prospects and your paycheck.

You can get the training to lock in a spot in this always hopping field with the Ultimate Cisco Certification Super Bundle, a package available now for $50 (over 90 percent off) with coupon code GIFTSHOP15 from TNW Deals.

In IT, proven ability is key…and since there’s no greater proof than certification, this training will put you in a prime position to earn nine certifications in Cisco networking systems, the industry’s most popular and most trusted network provider. Over these nine courses, you’ll learn all you need to know about installing, building and maintaining Cisco networks and devices.

This training covers everything from hardware needs to identifying problems, to proactive troubleshooting to spot and stamp out those issues before they become actual problems.

After taking these classes, you’ll be ready to tackle a full battery of Cisco CCNA and CCNP certification exams. Those certificates can prove to be currency with hiring managers looking to lock in proven talent.

These courses would normally cost you $365 each, but right now, you can take advantage of this limited time offer and get the entire bundle for just $50 with coupon code GIFTSHOP15.

Get this deal