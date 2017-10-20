Know all your rival’s SEO secrets with Serpstat, now an extra 20% off

The science of Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is truly that — a science. The information on determining the key terms and phrases that can shoot a web page to the top of Google search results is voluminous. But rather than figuring out the keywords yourself that’ll send your web numbers surging, wouldn’t it be even better if you could get your competitors to help do the work for you?

That’s the principle behind Serpstat and right now, you can land a lifetime subscription to their ingenious and proven search improvement methods for $27.99 from TNW Deals with special coupon code – SOFTWARE20.

Serpstat brings all the elements of the hunt for the right search terms into one, easy to use platform. When you’re asking yourself, “What keyword will get people to my site,” Serpstat has the answer. The massive size of Serpstat’s in-house databases offer them references and number-crunch abilities that surpass similar services, offering up specific SEO suggestions that aren’t just guesswork.

But where Serpstat truly distinguishes itself is studying and learning exactly what’s working — or isn’t working — for your main online competitors. The most upvoted SEO tool of Product Hunt tracks the most recent information and business intelligence on your chief rivals, delving into their search rankings and even their campaign spending to help you find out exactly what’s happening in your enemy’s camp. And once you know their secrets… they’re YOUR secrets.

Serpstat is created for the SEO novice, so it doesn’t make you feel stupid for not knowing all the ins and outs of keyword usage. And right now, you can even land an extra 20 percent off your Serpstat subscription when you type in SOFTWARE20 during checkout. That gets you all of Serpstat’s services for less than $30 if you jump on this limited time offer today.

Get this deal