Become a Cisco-certified networking master, and learn for more than 90 percent off

If you want to be an expert in the area of IT networking and infrastructure, you could do a lot worse than understanding everything there is to know about Cisco systems and equipment. Cisco remains a worldwide leader in digital networking, teleconferencing, and sharing information via a seamless shared collection of systems.

These courses take you through nine different sessions, each examining a different aspect of Cisco's networking systems and environments.

These courses take you through nine different sessions, each examining a different aspect of Cisco’s networking systems and environments. You’ll learn how to use Cisco voice and unified communications methods, how to map out a secure Cisco-driven network, means for assembling that network, as well as the best tactics for defending your systems from any malicious cyber attacks.

As you grow through the training of understanding, conceiving, building, maintaining and protecting a Cisco network, you’ll also identify troubleshooting methods that can help you spot problems and neutralize them before they get bigger.

This package, featuring nearly $3,200 in training, also offers certification exams at the end of each course, allowing you to earn nine Cisco-certified exam grades that’ll help open the eyes of nearly any tech hiring manager.

