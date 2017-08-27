Let the web’s premier web teacher school you in building quality Android apps – for under $20

In case you haven’t heard, the Android market is on another roll. With the late spring rollouts of the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, and the LG G6, analysts estimate users of the Android operating system worldwide actually increased in early 2017 — which is saying something, considering it already held anywhere from 80 to 90 percent of the world’s smart device market.

Point being, you’ll never find a better time to learn how to build for the operating system that dominates the planet. You can start on your own path to app domination with training from The Complete Android Developer Course, which you can get right now for just $17 from TNW Deals.

While the price is enticing, the quality of instruction here is probably this package’s most compelling calling card. Instructor Rob Percival is a top-rated, Cambridge-educated web developer with one of the best teaching pedigrees you’ll find. With over 72,000 reviews and students numbering over 360,000, Rob’s expert hand will not only guide you through Android M (the latest Android platform), but also the development of 14 different working apps.

Across more than 230 lessons spread over 31 hours of content, you’ll get practical, hands-on training in what it takes to put together premium Android-based programs. During your studies, you construct a currency converter, brain teasers and an app chronicling your favorite places, among others.

With Rob’s training, you’ll be ready to get into the competitive web development field with the skills employers and clients are looking for. With this limited time deal, get this training package for over 90 percent off its retail price.

