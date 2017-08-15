Secure 2TBs of cloud storage space for life — for under $50

Just take a quick look at the state of your computer desktop. If you’re one of those users with random pics, videos, attachments and other assorted file detritus littered across your work surface from corner to corner, you should probably consider a serious digital de-cluttering.

Rather than undertaking the arduous process of determining whether to keep or toss each individual item, go the simple route and just push it all to the cloud with 2TBs of Zoolz Cloud Storage space. Right now, you can get that space for life for just $49.99 (over 90 percent off) from TNW Deals.

Zoolz was named the no. 1 Best Business Cloud Storage Service by TopTenReviews because it’s a simple, efficient means of clearing out files you don’t need to revisit very often. Just bundle up all those old files and zap ‘em into Zoolz’ encrypted cold storage servers. Your content will be fully protected and fully accessible within a few hours if you ever need to haul that info back out of their digital deep freeze.

Beyond simple file care-taking, Zoolz goes one better by offering a host of added features with your subscription, including automatic backup scheduling, bandwidth throttling, icon overlay, file retention and more. You can even have two computers hooked up to your storage plan to keep both systems tidy and running smoothly.

Normally, 2TB of lifetime Zoolz storage would run over $3,600, so get in on the limited time offer to get Zoolz for just $49.99.

Get this deal

Read next: Pokemon Go players are furiously protesting Niantic's new exclusive raids