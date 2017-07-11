Our guide to the best Amazon Prime deals of 2017

Amazon Prime Day is upon us. From now until 3 AM Eastern tomorrow morning, consumers around the globe will be cashing in on what’s quickly become Amazon’s proprietary Black Friday 2.0. The hardest part of celebrating this annual shopathon? Separating the wheat from the chaff.

That’s why we’ve assembled the best deals in every category, so you don’t miss out on the good stuff before it’s gone.

First things first: you’ll need an Amazon Prime account to shop. So sign up for your free 30-day membership here, and remember to cancel in the next month if you’re not hooked.

For the Office:

Jabra Move Wireless Stereo Headset

Block out the chitter chatter of your colleagues with the smooth sound of these handsome, lightweight Bluetooth headphones—crafted by some of the best in the game.

MSRP: $99.99, Prime Day Price: $54.99

Satechi Slim Aluminum Type-C Multi-Port Hub Adapter

Think you can’t possibly connect something (anything) to your Macbook? Think again. This Type-C port adds 4K HDMI, pass-through charging, and two USB Type-A ports to your computer.

MSRP: $59.99, Prime Day Price: coming soon

ViewSonic 27″ 1080p HDMI LED Monitor

Consider your hunt for a premier monitor over and done. This 27-inch HD monitor is a fraction of the price of a Thunderbolt Display (RIP), but delivers the same amazing crystal clear picture.

MSRP: $189, Prime Day Price: coming soon

NETGEAR Cable Modem Router (Certified for Xfinity from Comcast, Spectrum, Cox, Cablevision & More)

Still paying a monthly fee to rent a 10-year-old router from your cable company? Here’s a tip: this one is faster, higher quality and will save you cash on your monthly bill.

MSRP: $89.99, Prime Day Price: $78.48

Elago L3 Stand for Laptops

Take your desk life up a notch with this sleek, ergonomic laptop stand. It helps your laptop’s internal cooling system kick into action and keeps your posture on point, so everybody wins.

MSRP: $32.99, Prime Day Price: $27.99

For the Jetsetter:

ORICO Traveling 1250W 2 Outlet + 4 USB Port Surge Protector Power Strip

Needing more outlets is just a fact of modern life (especially at the airport)—and this lightweight power strip will solve all your charging woes with 4 USB ports and 2 outlets.

MSRP: $27.99, Prime Day Price: $11.99

Anker Ultra Compact Bluetooth Keyboard with Rechargeable Battery (Compatible with iPad 9.7″(2017)

No matter how many laptop-esque upgrades they make to tablets, they’ll never have keyboards that stand up to the real thing. Save yourself the single-finger typing, and spring for this A+ keyboard for less than $20.

MSRP: $59.99, Prime Day Price: $15.99

BESTEK 4-Port USB Travel Power Converter (220V to 110V with International EU/UK/AU/US Adapter Plugs)

Get everything you need to charge and power your devices abroad in one lightweight package. Four smart USB ports and three AC outlets mean you can power up seven devices at once.

MSRP: $39.99, Prime Day Price: $31.99

Polaroid Cube+ LIVE STREAMING 1440p Mini Lifestyle Action Camera with Wi-Fi & Image Stabilization

Polaroid officially went 2017 on us. This GoPro-esque action cam can handle and record all kinds of action, and will even live stream it to social media for your fans.

MSRP: $129.99, Prime Day Price: coming soon

Travel Electronics Organizer

Keep your cables, cords, and smaller tech accessories safe and organized in this ultra-compact tech arsenal.

MSRP: $29.95, Prime Day Price: $24.97

Kindle Paperwhite (6″ High-Resolution Display with Built-in Light, Wi-Fi)

Finally snag one of Amazon’s best proprietary pieces of technology to date: the Kindle Paperwhite. You can save $30—but act fast as this deal will sell out fast.

MSRP: $119.99, Prime Day Price: $89.99

Masumark Charging Cables, 6′ USB to Lightning Cables (10-Pack)

What’s better than a brand new, high-quality Lightning cable for charging your iOS devices? How about 10.

MSRP: $15.99, Prime Day Price: $11.99

Anker PowerCore+ 10050 Premium Aluminum Portable Charger with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

Get the fastest possible charge for your devices thanks to Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0—and do it on-the-go thanks to this lightweight, portable design.

MSRP: $59.99, Prime Day Price: $35.99

For the Home:

Amazon Echo – Black

The biggest splash of this year’s Prime Day, the Amazon Echo is available at its lowest price yet. The well-reviewed Bluetooth smart speaker featuring Alexa is priced at an impressive 50% off.

MSRP: $179.99, Prime Day Price: $89.99

Wireless Security Camera:HD WiFi Security Surveillance with Motion Detection, Two-Way Audio, Night Vision

An Amazon best-seller, this wireless surveillance camera is perfect for home security, baby monitoring and pet security alike.

MSRP: $69.99, Prime Day Price: coming soon

Google Wi-Fi System

Want to finally get the internet speed and consistency you pay for? This Google Wi-Fi system (set of three) will ensure seamless, dead-zone-free Wi-Fi throughout your home.

MSRP: $299.99, Prime Day Price: $269.99

Fire TV Stick

Stream all your favorite media and access your entertainment subscriptions (Netflix, Hulu, HBO NOW, etc.) from Amazon’s extremely affordable Fire Stick with Alexa Voice Control.

MSRP: $39.99, Prime Day Price: coming soon

Stuff You Just Need:

Albanese Candy, 12 Flavor Gummi Bears, 5 Pound Bag

Five pounds of gummy bears? Need we say more?

MSRP: $11.99, Prime Day Price: $9.59

Jamstik+ Black Portable App Enabled MIDI Electric Guitar

This next-generation MIDI electric guitar earned itself 4 and half stars from Amazon audiophiles.

MSRP: $299.99, Prime Day Price: $208.13

Jasonwell Giant Inflatable Unicorn Pool Float

Because when a giant unicorn floatie is on sale. You just say “yes”.

MSRP: $37.99, Prime Day Price: coming soon

