Trick out your Mac with the World’s Biggest Mac App Bundle — and pay what you want

Cool new apps for your Apple Mac are rolling out to excited users every day. Some help your rig run faster, some better protect your valuable information, and some are just darn fun. But with so much new content hitting the App Store all the time, it’s tough to keep up. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered with all the best new offerings — all in one place — with our World’s Biggest Mac App Bundle from TNW Deals.

On top of that, you can get this package of stellar Mac software at any price you want to pay.

It works like this: For any price you’re ready to pay, you automatically get a pair of awesome Mac programs: the search tool supercharger Tembo and the drag-and-drop navigation optimizer Dropzone 3.

Those two programs are great system efficiency boosters on their own, but since you undoubtedly want more, you can pay any price over the average other shoppers are paying for this bundle and unlock 13 more stellar apps that’ll have your Mac spinning like a top.

Average price purchasers will also receive file recovery software Data Rescue 4, quick app launcher CrossOver 16, data organization solution Paragon Hard Disk Manager, classic strategy game Civilization V, app firewall protector Radio Silence, system efficiency expert MacPilot 9 and souped-up calculator app Soulver.

Once you’ve worked with each of those apps, you’ve still only reached HALF of this package’s helpful apps. You’ll also get PhotoBulk to edit images, Movavi Mac Cleaner to scrap unnecessary files, Mac Blu-ray Player Pro for your media needs, MacX DVD Ripper Pro for converting DVDs and Caboodle 2 to organize information. We’ll even throw in a course on how to get the most out of all those programs tucked away in your Mac’s El Capitan and Sierra operating software.

Those 15 apps are collectively worth over $600, but you can grab all that Mac power for significantly less with this limited time offer.

