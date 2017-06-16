Build Apple apps and get hired as a designer with this $35 learning package

If you aren’t familiar with Swift 3 and you’re interested in app creation, it’s time to get on board. Swift 3 is the latest version of Apple’s proprietary programming language that allows creators to build cool new apps for Apple desktops, iPhones, iPads and Apple watches everywhere.

Whether you’re looking at a career in app development or just ready to dabble with creating an app of your own, a package like the Complete Swift 3 Hacking Bundle will get you ready to tackle it. Right now, you can pick up the whole bundle for just $35 from TNW Deals.

In all, you’ll get five courses designed to help you learn, use and eventually show off your Swift 3 mastery. You’ll receive:

Swift Coding Challenges: Real Problems, Real Solutions – a $75 value

Ready to interview? This course lays out problems that may come your way during a whiteboard hiring test — as well as how to solve them.

The Swift 3 Cookbook of Code – a $100 value

Here’s a collection of quick, elegant coding answers, all ready for use in your own app creations.

Hacking with watchOS 3: Build Amazing Apple Watch Apps – a $200 value

Build 12 projects tailored to the Apple Watch, helping you unlock the device’s key assets.

Hacking with macOS: Learn to Make Desktop Apps with Swift 3 – a $75 value

Build 18 projects, each one teaching a new aspect of macOS and creating for Apple Mac users.

Hacking With Swift 3: Beginner to Pro – Build 19 Apps – $150 value

Learn to construct iOS 10 apps by building iOS apps from concept to creation to distribution.

All this Apple app knowledge would usually cost $700, so don’t miss the opportunity to get complete Swift 3 training for only $35 while this offer lasts.

