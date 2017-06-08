Be a cross-platform programmer with this Full Stack JavaScript training for only $38
The term “full stack” web developer is becoming an ever-important buzzword in the IT marketplace. Employers are increasingly searching for programmers with a wide breadth of talent, assuring they can implement a project all the way from creating a front-end interface through back-end implementation.
Prove you’ve got the chops to see a project through all the steps of its creation cycle with the help of training like the Full Stack JavaScript Bundle, which you can pick up right now for only $38 (an over 90 percent savings) from TNW Deals.
With this eight-course package, you’ll get overviews that reach deeper, offering more advanced looks at several distinct steps in the development process. Your training includes:
Become a Web Developer from Scratch – a $120 value
With no prior experience, learn to build impressive, functioning sites spotlighting your developer skills.
Master MEAN: Learn the Fundamentals of MEAN Stack – a $75 value
Understand how to construct apps using MongoDB, ExpressJS, AngularJS and Node.js (MEAN).
Node Program: From 0 to Hero with Nodejs and MongoDB – a $50 value
Use Node.js to run dynamic, simple web functions that look fantastic.
Full Stack JavaScript: Learn Backbone.js, Node.js & MongoDB – a $50 value
See how new, powerful JavaScript apps can make your builds look and run better.
The Complete Developers Guide to MongoDB – a $150 value
Learn how MongoDB can serve all your site database needs.
AngularJS for Beginners, Single-Page Applications Made Easy – a $99 value
Master Angular.js as you save time, create better projects and give users a better experience.
Learn MEAN Stack – a $150 value
Add MEAN programming to your web development resume.
Learn Express – a $25 value
Find out how to use Express to build web apps at lightning speed.
These tutorial packages would normally cost over $700, but acting right now will get you all these instructional lessons for just $38 for a limited time.
