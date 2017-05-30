Get certified in Adobe’s powerful graphic art programs — for less than $40

Staring at a blank canvas can be an anxious moment for most artists, but the confident ones often find excitement at all the creative possibilities available to them. As a graphic designer, reaching that level of confidence comes with a mastery of your tools. And with the Graphic Design Certification School of instruction, you’ll be well on your way to wielding your tools like a pro, and becoming hirable as a graphic designer.

This triple-shot of Adobe design tutorials is discounted right now at over 90 percent off — just $39 from TNW Deals.

The training package focuses on three design-centered Adobe programs, which you can use separately or in tandem to execute almost any creative idea.

With the Photoshop course, you’ll go deep inside one of the most powerful and versatile creative programs of all time, Adobe Photoshop. This training shows you the design skills to generate professional-grade images ready for print or the web. Learn to morph images, colors, layers, even formats into artistic creations that jump off the screen.

Next, you’ll jump to InDesign training, which does for publishing materials like fliers, newsletters and posters what Photoshop does for images. Put your Photoshop creations to work inside intricate design work from digital magazines to e-books to eye-catching interactive online documents.

Finally, your work learning Adobe Illustrator will bring logos, icons, typography and other vector art projects into your projects. You’ll understand how special effects, text manipulation, and other invaluable Illustrator tricks can take your projects to the next level.

Plus, each of these courses gives you credit toward CPD Certification, an independent body that will attest that you’re a trained and practicing Adobe graphic design master.

Get the training that’ll get you hired with these courses that individually cost almost $400, but that you can take home as a bundle right now for only $39.

Get this deal

Read next: How working closely with partners helped us host the best TNW Conference so far