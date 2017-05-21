Build electronics projects great and small with the SainSmart UNO for Arduino, for under $55

Understanding how electronics actually work can be pretty confusing. Often, inquisitive students succeed or fail in creating small electronic projects by simple trial and error. Thankfully, you can offer some structure to your pursuit of electronics knowledge with the SainSmart UNO for Arduino microcontroller board.



This powerful board is the “sandbox” for inventive tinkerers to create their own electronics projects — then bring them to life. Powered by the open-source versatility and extensive library of Arduino, you can use the SainSmart UNO to build handfuls of simple electronic devices before graduating to more advanced experimentation.

Sporting 14 digital input/output pins, 6 analog inputs, a 16 MHz crystal oscillator, and even a USB connection, the SainSmart UNO is ready to help you build stuff like infrared sensors, remote relays, temperature gauges, buttons, and a whole lot more.

If you’ve got a kid who loves taking electronic devices apart, or a more experienced lover of mechanical exploration on your hands, the SainSmart UNO offers the perfect arena to test out your ideas simply and easily.



