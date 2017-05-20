For $20, you’ll learn all the tricks of digital media specialists

If you’re going to market a business, an event, or an initiative online, you need to know how the game is played in the age of digital media. From social networks to SEO challenges to hyper-specialized Internet marketing campaigns, you need to be fully versed in how and where your prospective customers are making their buying decisions.

With the double-barreled Digital Media and Public Relations course bundle, you'll be on your way to understanding and using the immense power of digital marketing.

With Internet Marketing Fundamentals, you’ll examine the venues where people communicate in the 21st century — and how to speak their language. Go deep inside market research, brand targeting, and lead generation to develop a working Internet marketing campaign for growing your brand. Social networks and search engine optimization techniques are also on the agenda in this all-inclusive course.

After identifying your arenas, the Certificate in Media and Public Relations Online course will help you refine your message. This instruction will take you through the finer points of effective networking – helping you establish relationships and refine your marketing tools. Whether it’s basic “meet and greet” situations, establishing a marketing plan, or even handling crisis communication, this training will have you ready to tackle media relations issues both big and small.

Each course covers distinct aspects of digital marketing and public relations.

