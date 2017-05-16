Trade currencies worldwide with this New York Forex Institute training for just $25

Everybody would like to have a better understanding of the financial world and thanks to training like the New York Forex Institute Training and Certification Course (which you can pick up on sale now for $25 from TNW Deals), you’ll have the background you need to understand the baffling foreign currencies arena – and how to actually make money buying and selling other people’s money.

As you dive into 36 hours of top-flight instruction, you’ll get a full view of how the foreign exchange (Forex) market actually works. As currencies trade globally back and forth 24 hours a day, you’ll be among the few who can actually look at that trading and understand where investors may go next.

Ever been to a tech festival? TNW Conference won best European Event 2016 for our festival vibe. See what's in store for 2017. LEARN MORE

As you study under top instructors, you’ll get the inside scoop on currency trading and find out how experts spot key events and trends that can ultimately make you or your investment clients rich.

The course also comes with certification once you’re finished, proving you’ve got the skill set necessary to get a job in the investment field and possibly even rack in some big bucks in a brand new career.

Valued at almost $900, the New York Forex Institute Training and Certification Course can make you a day trader for only $25 if you get in before this deal runs out.

Get this deal

Read next: France fines Facebook 0.002% of revenue for breaking privacy law