by Georgina Ustik in Newsletter

TNW’s Big Spam: Are you as dumb as your apps?

Top trending tech news:

😮 FB confirmed it spies on our Messenger conversations (TNW)
😬 … and confessed the Cambridge Analytica breach could have affected 87 million users (TNW)
☠ Russia says ‘nyet’ to free exchange of cryptocurrencies (Hard Fork)

What we’re talking about:

Someone raised over $100k to make a wooden egg on Kickstarter. What a time to be alive.

Apple is working on a way to let us use our iPhones without actually touching them.

Zuckerberg revealed yesterday that every single Facebook user should assume their data was compromised by third-party scrapers.

The true victim of Cambridge Analytica? Tinder.

“Buy the Dip” is the cryptocurrency comedy sketch we didn’t know we needed.

It’s not just you… apps are getting dumber.

A month ago, BlackBerry sued Facebook over their tech. Their next target? Snapchat.

P.S. TNW’s Amsterdam Conference is coming up… and the line-up of speakers looks banging. Come say hi.

Tweet of the day:

Love you, mean it!
<3 TNW Editorial

