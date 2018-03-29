TNW’s Big Spam: Our fork is hard

by Georgina Ustik in Newsletter

We’re a little late today… because we’re launching Hardfork, a brand new TNW-powered blog all about cryptocurrencies, blockchain, and the people behind them. ENJOY!

Top trending tech news:

👍 Facebook is blocking third-party data brokers (TNW)
🤫 They’re also testing a private comment feature (TNW)
🇬🇧 In-N-Out Burger is suing a YouTube prankster (BBC)

What we’re talking about:

Autoplaying video ads are coming to LinkedIn. Gee, thanks.

The Instagram account @garyjanetti reimagines Prince Geoge as the shadiest baby ever.

"Botox! Get Botox!"

A post shared by Gary Janetti (@garyjanetti) on

Many things about Donnie worry us — his visage resembling the shade of Nacho Cheese Dorito dust, for example — but the president’s obsession with Amazon might be the most worrisome.

This developer created an Alexa-controlled robot tank to deliver beer. Well done, sir.

Mario Kart and Monopoly don’t belong together.

There’s now a smartwatch for fans of inspirational quotes because apparently there’s a market for such a thing. LIVE. LAUGH. LOVE. ️

P.S. TNW’s Amsterdam Conference is coming up… and the line-up of speakers looks banging. Come say hi.

Tweet of the day:

Plz click…

Love you, mean it!

<3 TNW Editorial

ugly poll

Yesterday we asked you: coffee cups? briefcase? martini glass? 51.3% of you are into briefcases.

Wanna vote in tomorrow’s? Subscribe down here:

 

