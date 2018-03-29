TNW’s Big Spam: Our fork is hard
We’re a little late today… because we’re launching Hardfork, a brand new TNW-powered blog all about cryptocurrencies, blockchain, and the people behind them. ENJOY!
Autoplaying video ads are coming to LinkedIn. Gee, thanks.
The Instagram account @garyjanetti reimagines Prince Geoge as the shadiest baby ever.
Many things about Donnie worry us — his visage resembling the shade of Nacho Cheese Dorito dust, for example — but the president’s obsession with Amazon might be the most worrisome.
This developer created an Alexa-controlled robot tank to deliver beer. Well done, sir.
Mario Kart and Monopoly don’t belong together.
There’s now a smartwatch for fans of inspirational quotes because apparently there’s a market for such a thing. LIVE. LAUGH. LOVE. ️
Love you, mean it!
ugly poll
Yesterday we asked you: coffee cups? briefcase? martini glass? 51.3% of you are into briefcases.
