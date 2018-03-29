TNW’s Big Spam: Our fork is hard

Autoplaying video ads are coming to LinkedIn. Gee, thanks.

The Instagram account @garyjanetti reimagines Prince Geoge as the shadiest baby ever.

"Botox! Get Botox!" A post shared by Gary Janetti (@garyjanetti) on Mar 23, 2018 at 10:05am PDT

Many things about Donnie worry us — his visage resembling the shade of Nacho Cheese Dorito dust, for example — but the president’s obsession with Amazon might be the most worrisome.

This developer created an Alexa-controlled robot tank to deliver beer. Well done, sir.

Mario Kart and Monopoly don’t belong together.

There’s now a smartwatch for fans of inspirational quotes because apparently there’s a market for such a thing. LIVE. LAUGH. LOVE. ️

P.S. TNW’s Amsterdam Conference is coming up… and the line-up of speakers looks banging. Come say hi.

Tweet of the day: Plz click… pic.twitter.com/En0ihyw1wx — Christopher M (@mammothfactory) March 28, 2018 Love you, mean it!