Spotify has launched a trio of new personalized playlists that evolve alongside your tastes in music.

The streaming service today announced that it’s introducing an artist mix, genre mix, and decade mix. The feature is already rolling out to Free and Premium users around the world.

The mixes use Spotify’s vaunted recommendation algorithms to curate playlists based on your listening habits.

They’ll include your favorite songs from artists, genres, and decades you listen to most often, as well as new tunes that the app infers you’ll like.

Spotify says each mix category will offer several playlists that will be updated frequently:

They’re designed to grow with you over time, so they’ll take your listening into account to help you discover and dive deeper into your new favorite artist, genre, or decade.

You’ll find the new playlists within “Search” in Spotify’s “Made For You” hub.

