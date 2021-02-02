Boston Dynamics’ terrifying robot dog now has an arm and a self-charging dock

Spot the four-legged robot has already proven adept at dancing, running, and err, falling over — and the old dog is still learning new tricks.

Boston Dynamics has given Spot a new robotic arm that can grasp, carry, place, and drag a variety of objects.

The secretive firm today showed off Spot moving tools, pulling levers, opening doors, and closing valves, at a launch event for a new lineup of the robots.

The arm can manually or semi-autonomously perform physical work or act on data insights at construction sites, underground mines, power plants, and offshore rigs.

The arm is one of several new additions to the Spot lineup. Boston Dynamics has also launched a self-charging version of the robot, and web-based software that operators can use to control their fleet of from a virtual control room.

CEO Robert Player said there are now more than 400 Spots in the world:

Our goal is to make Spot your go-to platform for mobile data collection and manipulation.

Businesses can buy one of the quadrupeds for $74,500. But it might be a while before you can get one to clean your house or make your dinner.

Spot’s terms and conditions of sale currently prohibit home use of the devices — although the company has hinted that this will change in the future.