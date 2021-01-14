Chatbot shut down after saying it ‘really hates lesbians’ and using racist slurs

“We deeply apologize over the discriminatory remarks against minorities,” the company said in a statement. “That does not reflect the thoughts of our company and we are continuing the upgrades so that such words of discrimination or hate speech do not recur.”

The Seoul-based startup plans to bring Luda back after “fixing the weaknesses and improving the service,” which had attracted more than 750,000 users since its launch last month.

Luda’s propensity for hate speech stems from its training data. This was taken from Scatter Lab’s Science of Love app, which analyses the level of affection in conversations between young partners, according to Yonhap.

Some Science of Lab users are reportedly preparing a class-action suit about the use of their information, and the South Korean government is investigating whether Scatter Labs has violated any data protection laws.

The training data was used to make Luda sound natural — but it also gave the bot a proclivity for discriminatory and hateful language. A similar problem led to the downfall of Microsoft’s Tay chatbot, which was shut down in 2016 after posting a range of racist and genocidal tweets.AI

It’s yet another case of AI amplifying human prejudices.