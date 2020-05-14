This AI makes up words you won’t even find in the dictionary

Nothing gets me doodlewinkled like AI. Oh, what, you’ve never heard of this word before? It’s not my fault you get your vocabulary from traditional, hunan-made dictionaries. I brush up my lexicon with thisworddoesnotexist.com.

Yep, that’s right: it’s an AI-powered vocabulary tool that makes up words and definitions you won’t find in any regular dictionary like Merriam-Webster or the Oxford English Dictionary — and it’s absolutely marvelous.

My favorite so far has to be helicopterygium, or as thisworddoesnotexist.com defines it:

One of an order of microscopic small insectivorous insects, including many kinds and freshwater invertebrates, that include cockroaches. They typically live in compact masses, insects living in the aquatic systems, and other large arthropod insects.

Example: “helicopterygiums range from tiny pupates to complete bivalve mollusks.”

The unusual dictionary follows a long tradition of AI-generated non-existent things like feet, memes, food, cats, Airbnb listings, furry portraits, and even people.

The dictionary is based on natural language processing algorithm Transformers, and OpenAI‘s infamous GPT-2 AI-powered text generator which the company said might be too dangerous to release in the open (before it eventually changed its mind).

As fun as it is, thisworddoesnotexist.com isn’t perfect.

Every once in a while you might stumble upon a word that already exists. That’s because it’s tough to get a comprehensive list of all words in the English language. Fortunately, developer Thomas Dimson has built a blacklist feature that excludes words which already appear in other dictionaries — and it’s being periodically updated. So, chances all these boring already existing words will soon be gone.

In the meantime, go freshen up your vocabulary with some cool words nobody has ever heard by clicking here. It’s gonna take your shit-talking skills to a whole new level, you absolute carpot.