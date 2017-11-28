Simple Token ICO picks up 125 percent of target in 12 days

Simple Token — the platform that enables mainstream companies to easily launch their own cryptocurrencies on a blockchain, announced that it has sold more than 125% of its sales target in less than two weeks of the token sale.

The Simple Token sale is live now at sale.simpletoken.org and lasts until 1 December, 2017 or when the hard cap of 240 million Simple Tokens are sold. Over 4100 persons participated in the token sale already.

Simple Token has taken a unique community-first approach to their token sale, providing the entire community with bonuses the more tokens are sold.



ST Target: When a total of 100,000,000 ST have been sold, all purchasers will receive a 20% ST Target Bonus.

ST Kicker: When a total of 120,000,000 ST have been sold, all purchasers will receive a 25% Kicker Bonus.

ST Power: When a total of 180,000,000 ST have been sold, all purchasers will receive a 30% Power Bonus.

Demystifying complexities

Blockchain tech is largely regarded as a reserve for geeks and exceptional developers, Simple Token is changing this paradigm as anybody or company can easily employ the platform as an interface to create their own unique tokens. Through the open-source OpenST protocol, the associated complexities of token creation and executing an ICO is completely eliminated.

Be it large global brands or emerging app makers, the opportunities offered by Simple Token are unlimited as it also allows companies and emerging brands to focus on their primary assignments and consequently improving the productivity levels.

Product name and rules of application are essential aspects of token creation since they determine the identity of the product. The opportunity to determine these two allows innovators to fully express themselves and also determine the actual focus of their products. Blockchain is a technology that promotes openness, transparency, and immutability of transactions, unlike the black-box of most proprietary points programs and virtual currency schemes.

A product for everyone

With OpenST, any company can launch branded tokens on open scalable side Blockchains, backed by Simple Tokens.

Simple Token has earned top ratings and reviews from Smith & Crown, Overnodes, and ICO Rating.

Simple Tokens’ goal in this token sale is to get ST into the hands of as many developers and companies as possible, kickstarting a vibrant ecosystem around OpenST.