Honor launches the Honor 8X in China (and it’s massive)

Huawei’s consumer-oriented smartphone sub-brand, Honor, today announced the general availability of the Honor 8X in China.

The most eye-catching detail of the Honor 8X is the size of its display, which measures 6.5-inches and boasts an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, which Honor says isn’t too far from the 21:9 ratio found on cinema screens. For context, the display on Samsung’s massive flagship, the Note 9, measures just 6.4-inches.

At the top of the Honor 8X’s screen is a notch which, to its credit, is pretty small — although it can’t hold a candle to other more minimalist notches, like that found on Oppo’s mid-range R17 phone.

Honor says the Honor 8X boasts a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio, which is fairly impressive, especially when you consider this isn’t a flagship device. It certainly gives other phones a run for its money. The Essential Phone, for example, has a ratio of 84.9 percent.

Honor says it’s accomplished this with a patented antenna design, which has allowed it to shrink the bottom bezel to just 4.25mm, as well as the liberal use of “chip-on-film” technology. Another factor in the Honor 8X’s impressive screen-to-body reference is undoubtedly the massive display, which helps push this critical digit northwards.

Other features on the 8X include a built-in “Eye Comfort” mode, which reduces blue light exposure, and is certified by TüV Rheinland. Honor says that this can help reduce eye fatigue when using the phone. Given that the Honor 8X seems perfectly built for airplane Netflix binges, it makes sense that it’d emphasize this.

The Honor 8X is available from today in China, and will eventually make its way to other global markets, including the US and UK.