Relive the glory days of Windows 2000 in the comfort of a browser window

Back in the year 2000 (can you believe that was 18 years ago?), there were two big versions of Windows to choose from. While Microsoft built the disastrous Window ME for consumers – which was arguably even worse than Vista – all the cool kids knew Windows 2000 was what you really wanted. Since it was built for pros, it had few frills but was stable and zippy.

Now you can revisit Microsoft’s boxy OS from the comfort of your browser. Developer Fabrice Bellard built a Windows 2000 virtual machine that runs in your browser (it even worked on my Pixel 2). You can play pinball, or use old-school Paint. You can even browse the web, albeit only after going through an Internet connection wizard. The glory days, amirite?

My only real complaint is that the VM doesn’t include Windows 2000’s majestic startup sound:

For more nostalgia, you can check out Windows 95 and 98 in your browser too.

Via @binitamshah

Windows 2000 on Fabrice Bellard

