Microsoft opens Xbox One X pre-orders with limited ‘Project Scorpio Edition’

If you’ve been waiting to pre-order an Xbox One X, now’s your chance. Microsoft has opened up pre-orders for its new flagship console, starting at $499. What’s more, the earliest adopters will receive a limited “Project Scorpio Edition” as well.

For those not keeping up, when Microsoft revealed Project Scorpio would officially be called the Xbox One X, many gamers were disappointed at the name choice. It’s phonetically too similar to Xbox One S, and the codename just sounded cooler.

Now the company is appeasing these gamers with the Project Scorpio Edition. The differences are only cosmetic: ‘Project Scorpio’ is printed on both the console and controller in small green letters, there’s a subtle new pattern across the exterior, and it comes with a vertical stand. Microsoft also says the packaging is slightly different, and is “inspired by the original Xbox.” Basically, it’s an Xbox for the Xbox’s biggest fans.

Microsoft says it’s only making a small number of Project Scorpio Edition consoles, and that they will only be available during the pre-order.

For those who don’t need the most power, the company is introducing a new Middle-earth: Shadow of War bundle, at $279 for 500GB or $379 for 1TB. Both the Project Scorpio Edition console and Shadow of War Bundle are available to pre-order today. The former will arrive on November 7, while the latter launched October 10.

For more on the Xbox One X’s new specs and feature, check out our announcement post here.