Microsoft unveils the $499 Xbox One X

After teasing console gamers for a year with its shadowy ‘Project Scorpio‘, Microsoft has finally revealed the latest version of its gaming system, the Xbox One X, at the E3 expo in Los Angeles today.

The 4K-capable machine promises smooth gameplay at full Ultra HD resolution along with HDR support. Microsoft says that all the firepower under its hood will also allow for faster load times and further horizons in titles with large game environments, as well as better looking graphics even on 1080p screens.

The Xbox One X packs an 8-core CPU paired with a 6 teraflops GPU and 12GB of GDDR5 graphic memory into a package that’s 40 percent smaller than the original Xbox One. There’s also liquid cooling to keep internals humming quietly, 1TB of onboard storage, a 4K Blu-Ray disc drive and Dolby Atmos technology to enable spatial sound.

When the console lands on November 7 for $499, it’ll see 42 new titles launch simultaneously, including 22 that are exclusive to the One X. The roster includes:

Forza Motorsport 7

Crackdown 3

State of Decay 2

Metro: Exodus

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Assassin’s Creed: Origins

Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War

In addition, the One X will support all Xbox One games and accessories. Some new titles classified as ‘Xbox One X Enhanced’ will be able to utilize the new console’s enhanced processing capabilities, but also run on the Xbox One and One S with a little less pizazz.

With a slew of releases from immensely popular franchises on the way, along with new games that are designed to take advantage of the console’s powerful new GPU, it looks like the Xbox One X could make a strong impression on players when it arrives later this year.

Your move, Sony.

