Microsoft will shut down Wunderlist on May 6, 2020

It’s been a long time coming, but Microsoft is finally preparing to shut down Wunderlist. Over four years after the company purchased the popular productivity app and 3 years after it said it would shut it down, Microsoft has set a date for Wunderlist’s end: May 6, 2020.

If you haven’t been keeping up, Microsoft bought Wunderlist in order to bolster its own attempts at making a productivity app, Microsoft To Do. Though met with a lukewarm initial reception, To Do has evolved into a competitive app incorporating many of Wunderlist‘s features, even if some users would simply rather have the OG app back.

Of course, Microsoft has placed an emphasis on integrating the app with its own services, which gives it an advantage if you’re deep into the Office ecosystem.

At one point, Wunderlist creator Christian Reber even offered to buy the app back, but it now looks like Wunderlist is gone for good. After May 6, the app will no longer sync to the cloud, though you’ll still be able to export your lists to Microsoft To Do. If you’ve been holding onto hope of a Wunderlist resurgence, now seems like a good time to let go. For more on how to make the transition to Microsoft To Do, check out the official announcement at the source link below.

