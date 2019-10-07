OnePlus CEO teases 7T Pro McLaren Edition on the way

OnePlus may have announced the 7T just a couple of weeks ago, but that isn’t stopping the company from teasing further products. Today OnePlus CEO Pete Lau tweeted an image of a box with a carbon fiber pattern and orange stripe. That pretty much says it all: the company has another McLaren Edition device on the way.

The company introduced the McLaren Edition with the 6T last year, and it was basically a 6T with maxed out specs and a black-and-orange design. There was one big new feature, however: super-fast 30 W charging.

Given the company already includes a 30W charger with the regular 7T now, the company will have to find some other way of differentiating itself from the lower-end configurations. One option is to go with even faster charging; OnePlus’ parent company Oppo recently revealed 65W charging technology, and the two brands tend to share components.

For reference, the 30W charger is able to fill the 7T from 0 to 70 percent in an already ridiculously fast 30 minutes. That’s already much faster than almost any other charging technology. Moreover, it maintains those speeds even while you’re using your phone intensely, whereas other systems can slow down dramatically if the phone isn’t on standby mode.

It’s also possible the McLaren edition will only be a cosmetic change this time around, though that would be a little disappointing given the fanfare behind last year’s model.

It’s not clear if the McLaren Edition will come to the US, as the 7T Pro isn’t available stateside, but it could be a compelling option in other markets. The company is hosting an event in London this week, so it probably won’t be long until we find out more.