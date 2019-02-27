Let’s celebrate International Women’s Day together

Being a woman in the male-driven tech industry can be frustrating – so much so that, if you are a woman in tech, I don’t even have to explain what I mean. Yet in the face of adversity, we’ve proven time and time again that we have what it takes to succeed.

These stories of rising to the challenge can be really motivating. Take, for example, the fact that women founders receive less funding than men, but make double the revenue. Or the fact that funding for femtech is set to see a huge increase to more than $400 million – proving that technologies and products designed for women are not a niche.

Stories like these are what gives me, and many women in tech, the motivation to strive for greatness. I’m lucky enough to work for a company that provides me with strong role models who share their own anecdotes – whether it’s at TNW Conference, where a host of leaders will be speaking about diversity, or on International Women’s Day.

On March 8, I’ll be joining TNW in celebrating IWD2019 and the achievements of women at our headquarters, TQ. Through networking, discussions, and a panel of inspiring speakers, we’ll share our ups and downs and learn from them together.

I’m especially excited to hear from our speakers: Anouk Vos, Founding Partner at RevNext; Janneke van den Heuvel, Co-Founder of TryLikes; and Linda Frietman, Founder and CEO of IamProgrez. With our very own Georgina, Editor Community Manager at TNW, they’ll chat about their personal experiences of female leadership onstage.

Even more exciting is that all ticket proceeds will go to Technovation, the world’s largest technology entrepreneurship for girls aged 10-18. This non-profit has already helped 23,000 girls to develop apps and startups to solve global problems.

If you want to join for a night of inspiring stories, networking, and lots of champagne and food, come join us on March 8. I can’t wait to celebrate International Women’s Day and support young girls in achieving their goals. I’ve just bought my ticket – will I see you there?