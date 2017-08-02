Hackers take control of large outdoor screen in Cardiff to broadcast offensive messages

A large outdoor screen in the heart of Cardiff’s busy shopping district was hacked last night, and used to broadcast swastikas, images referencing Islam, and a photo of Donald Trump as Pepe the Frog.

One of the images projected onto the screen said “Warning. This is a Shariah controlled zone. No alcohol. No gambling. No porn.” This is in reference to a leaflet that was distributed around parts of London in 2011.

Another image was the iconic “Big Brother is watching you,” from George Orwell’s 1984.

Some Anons from /pol/ were able to hack into a billboard in Cardiff, Wales. As you can see, they had a little fun. pic.twitter.com/z7qNDzgAZa — /pol/ News Forever (@polNewsForever) August 2, 2017

South Wales Police received a number of reports relating to the hacked jumbotron. In a statement provided to Wales Online, they said:

On Tuesday evening South Wales Police received a number of calls relating to concerns regarding messages being displayed on the screens in Queen Street, Cardiff. We alerted the city council and will investigate any crimes which may have been committed.

According to a Cardiff Council spokesperson, the council reached out to BlowUP Media, the company responsible for the board, and it has since been switched off.

A hacker gained control of this central Cardiff billboard and posted a swastika and messages mocking Islam on Wales Online

