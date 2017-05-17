Amazon’s Alexa is getting opt-in notifications

Amazon’s Alexa is becoming more of an assistant with a new feature: opt-in notifications that will keep you updated on skills of your choice, as well as shopping updates from Amazon.

In a post on Amazon’s Developer blog, the company gives a preview of what notifications will look like:

When available, users will be able to opt-in to notifications per skill using the Amazon Alexa App and will be alerted when there’s new information to retrieve by a chime and a pulsing green light on their Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, or Echo Show device.

Alexa won’t automatically give you notifications. If you opt in, you’ll have to ask, “Alexa, what are my notifications?” or “Alexa, what did I miss?” You can disable notifications by putting your device into Do Not Disturb mode.

The feature will roll out for select skills such as AccuWeather, The Washington Post, Just Eat, and Life360 by the end of May, according to CNET.

Amazon Announces ‘Notifications for Alexa' Feature Is Coming Soon—Sign-Up to Stay Tuned on Amazon Developer

