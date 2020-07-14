Google reportedly in talks to make $4B investment into Jio Platforms
Google might be the next major company to invest in India‘s Reliance Jio Platform. According to Bloomberg, the search giant is in advanced talks to invest $4 billion in the Indian company.
This comes just a day after Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, said that the firm will invest $10 billion in the Indian market over the next five to seven years. If the Jio investment goes ahead, it will cover 40% of the said investment capital.
[Read: Google promises to invest $10B in India over the next ‘5 to 7 years’]
Jio Platforms have already raised more than $15.8 billion this year in exchange for a 25.24% stake in the company. It has a prestigious line of investors including Facebook, Silver Lake Partners, General Atlantic, Mubadala Investments, and Intel Ventures.
Last week, chipmaker Qualcomm invested $97 million in Jio Platforms to focus on 5G development in India.
Pssst, hey you!
Do you want to get the sassiest daily tech newsletter every day, in your inbox, for FREE? Of course you do: sign up for Big Spam here.