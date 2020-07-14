Google reportedly in talks to make $4B investment into Jio Platforms

Google might be the next major company to invest in India‘s Reliance Jio Platform. According to Bloomberg, the search giant is in advanced talks to invest $4 billion in the Indian company.

This comes just a day after Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, said that the firm will invest $10 billion in the Indian market over the next five to seven years. If the Jio investment goes ahead, it will cover 40% of the said investment capital.

Jio Platforms have already raised more than $15.8 billion this year in exchange for a 25.24% stake in the company. It has a prestigious line of investors including Facebook, Silver Lake Partners, General Atlantic, Mubadala Investments, and Intel Ventures.

Last week, chipmaker Qualcomm invested $97 million in Jio Platforms to focus on 5G development in India.