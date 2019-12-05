Bitcoin-hungry hackers ‘target major US data center firm’ with ransomware

A prominent data center provider in the US has reportedly been hit by the Sodinokibi ransomware, which several months ago earned a hacker $287,000 worth of Bitcoin in just three days.

According to ZDNet, CyrusOne is working with law enforcement and forensic firms to analyze the attack. The company is also assisting customers to restore the lost data.

Ransom note seen by ZDNet.

CyrusOne is yet to disclose the attack. ZDNet reached out to CyrusOne but says a spokesperson was not available for comment at press time.

Sodinokibi: What we know

Sodinokibi has been doing the rounds in recent months.

Back in June, it attacked at least three managed service providers.

Then, in August it targeted local government authorities in Texas. At the time, attackers requested a collective ransom of $2.5 million, but victims refused to pay.

Several weeks later, it was the turn of several hundred dentist surgeries in the US.