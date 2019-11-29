Powered by

Blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and insider stories by TNW.

Bitcoin ransomware forces Spanish security firm Prosegur offline

Prosegur Bitcoin

Spanish multinational security firm Prosegur has been hit by Ryuk ransomware, the notorious Trojan virus that encrypts files on a compromised device and typically demands payment in Bitcoin to decrypt them.

As a result of the attack, the company, which reportedly employs 170,000 people across the globe, has shut down its IT network and its employees were reportedly sent home.

The firm, which is credited as being one of the world’s biggest provider of armored vehicles to transport cash, said on Twitter that it had taken “maximum security measures” to avoid propagating the ransomware both internally and externally.

Kevin Beaumont, a cybersecurity researcher, said on Twitter that the measures had had a knock-on effect on customers.

However, Prosegur’s website was up and running at press time.

Ryuk’s reach

This strand of ransomware has been reeking havoc for months.

It’s targeted several US state and local governments, and hospitals. Earlier this month, Hard Fork reported, on how 110 nursing homes in the US had also fallen victim to it.

Although victims are typically advised not to pay the requested ransom, figures from earlier this year suggest that Ryuk had collected more than 705BTC in just five months — approximately worth $3.7 million at the time.

In fact, Ryuk is held responsible for the 90-percent uptick in cryptocurrency ransomware payments.

As always, protection is better than a cure. Do everything you can to ensure your network is protected.

Published November 29, 2019 — 13:24 UTC

Yessi Bello Perez
Yessi Bello Perez

November 29, 2019 — 13:24 UTC