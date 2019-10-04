Dad and daughter to serve time over mail-order cryptocurrency drug ring

A father and daughter have received a combined prison sentence of eight years after selling drugs in exchange for Bitcoin on the dark web.

Brittany Nicole Green, sentenced to five years, and her father Gregory, who will spend three years behind bars, ran a mail-order drug operation from their home in Billings (Montana).

The Greens, who sold a variety of drugs and shipped them through the mail, operated the ring between 2017 and 2018.

When authorities raided their home, they discovered carfentanil, meth, and Xanax — “a supermarket of drugs” that would appeal to various buyers, US District Court Judge Susan Watters, said at Gregory’s sentencing.

Authorities had been investigating the duo since December 2018, after Customs and Border Patrol Officers in Michigan intercepted a Canadian package containing Xanax sent to the Green’s address.

Assistant US Attorney Bryan Dake said the case stood out among many others because drug sales were done entirely through the mail, meaning the Greens never had to leave their home to run their underground drug operation.

Brittany pleaded guilty to meth possession with intent to distribute. Under a plea deal, prosecutors dropped a drug conspiracy charge. Judge Watters said Green’s role in the operation “merits a longer sentence” than her father‘s.

Gregory admitted both possession and conspiracy, without a plea agreement in place.

