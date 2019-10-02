IKEA just allowed an invoice to be paid via the Ethereum blockchain

IKEA Iceland has used Ethereum ETH technology to settle an invoice with a local retailer, accepting payment in blockchainified digital cash.

Supply chain payments firm Tradeshift facilitated the transfer using an Ethereum-based version of the Icelandic króna created by ConsenSys-backed startup Monerium.

A press release confirms the payment was executed on behalf of Nordic Store using smart contracts programmed on the Ethereum blockchain.

“As the first company authorized to issue e-money on blockchains, we are delighted to demonstrate the benefits of blockchains for mainstream B2B transactions using a legal form of digital money,” said Monerium CEO Sveinn Valfells.

IKEA‘s foray into Ethereum is possible due to a landmark regulatory decision that allows Monerium to issue digital fiat for use within the European Economic Area.

While electronic money has been around for a long time in Europe, settling invoices in digital fiat with smart contracts is something new. It’s hoped this will accelerate cross-border payments across multiple jurisdictions.

“Unlike cryptocurrency which is volatile, e-money is a proven digital alternative to cash, regulated and redeemable on demand,” said Valfells. “Using programmable e-money in smart contracts heralds a new category of payments.”