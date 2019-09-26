Zcash network urged to update nodes immediately to push ‘important security fix’

The company behind niche cryptocurrency Zcash is urging the network to upgrade node software to the latest version immediately, as it contains an “important security fix.”

“Users should upgrade their nodes to [version 2.0.7-3] immediately and discontinue use of older versions,” reads a bulletin dated September 24.

The post re-assures users this “important” security scenario doesn’t put funds at risk of “theft or counterfeiting,” before promising more details at a future date.