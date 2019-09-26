Zcash network urged to update nodes immediately to push ‘important security fix’

The company behind niche cryptocurrency Zcash is urging the network to upgrade node software to the latest version immediately, as it contains an “important security fix.”
“Users should upgrade their nodes to [version 2.0.7-3] immediately and discontinue use of older versions,” reads a bulletin dated September 24.
The post re-assures users this “important” security scenario doesn’t put funds at risk of “theft or counterfeiting,” before promising more details at a future date.
Earlier this year, news broke that Zcash developers had kept an epic vulnerability secret for eight months before it was patched.
The flaw, if exploited, would’ve allowed infinite amounts of Zcash cryptocurrency to be counterfeited, which would’ve crippled its entire ecosystem.
In this case, the vulnerability was reportedly first disclosed to Zcash devs on September 13.
Hard Fork has reached out to Electric Coin Company (which maintains Zcash software) for more information, and will update this piece should we receive a reply.
