Dutch billionaire suing Facebook over Bitcoin ads says agreement ‘is impossible’

The Dutch billionaire who sued Facebook for hosting fraudulent Bitcoin BTC advertisements that featured his name and image has claimed it impossible to reach an agreement, Reuters reports.

John de Mol, one of the brains behind entertainment giant Endemol and the Big Brother television format, filed his suit with an Amsterdam court three months ago. Since then, Facebook and de Mol have reportedly negotiated to no avail.

De Mol claims Facebook failed to set measures to stop such scams from advertising on its platform.

“While the company seemed to be cooperating, it was merely a smokescreen that concealed its reluctance to put in place the desired measures in a timely and correct manner,” said De Mol via a statement cited by Reuters.

Hard Fork has previously reported on numerous instances of fraudulent cryptocurrency ads that feature celebs from almost every corner of the world.

Spoiler: Nope, he’s not

Australian television hosts, famed British philanthropist Richard Branson, Elon Musk, and even Lithuanian singer Jonatanas Kazlauskas have been targeted, as well as many others.

We’ve reached out to Facebook for comment, and will update this piece should we receive a reply.