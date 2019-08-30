Binance continues crusade for crypto world domination with new dev platform

Just days after announcing its digital asset lending platform, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges Binance has announced the launch of another new platform, this time targeted at blockchain developers.

In a blog post yesterday, Binance laid out the foundations its open-source development platform, dubbed ‘Binance X.’ It seems the exchange is seeing this as just another arrow in its quiver towards the target of global cryptocurrency mass adoption.

“At Binance, our long-term mission is to provide infrastructure to enable the freedom of money,” the company said in the post.

In essence, “X” is an attempt to tie together all the dev tools that the exchange currently offers. These include API access to the exchange and software development kits for its Trust Wallet app.

“The long-term goal of Binance X is to foster a thriving developer ecosystem that innovates on products and services that would advance the crypto ecosystem and contribute to crypto adoption,” head of Binance X, Teck Chia, said to The Block.

The new platform is structured around three key principles: learning, collaboration, and growth. The names are fairly self-explanatory, but here’re the details.

Under the “Learn” section, the exchange will provide official and third-party resources to help devs get to grips with the Binance ecosystem and blockchain.

The “Collaborate” section will provide tools and channels to help developers work together both on and offline. Presumably, this will include communication channels, forums, and events of some kind.

The third section, “Grow,” will help developers take their products to the next level.

There is also the Binance X fellowship program. As part of the fellowship, devs get a monthly stipend and receive project support and guidance from more seasoned Binance community members and contributors.

It seems Binance knows it will need developers on its side if it’s going to continue its crusade for global cryptocurrency domination.