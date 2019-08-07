Amazon hints at putting advertising data on a new blockchain

Internet retail giant Amazon is looking for a software engineer to put advertising data on the blockchain, according to a recent job posting on LinkedIn.

The online retailer is looking for a senior software engineer to work in its “Advertising FinTech team focused on a blockchain ledger,” the job listing reads.

Amazon says the successful individual will define the architectural direction of what is currently an untapped area of Amazon‘s advertising business.

“This is an opportunity to define a technology architectural direction of a greenfield area for Amazon‘s advertising business using Blockchain technology.”

Unfortunately, any more details on the kind of blockchain that Amazon will use here, and what it will be doing with advertising data remain sparse.

Given this is a “greenfield” project, the future of this product from Amazon is largely unknown. Speaking to CoinDesk, an Amazon spokesperson said they have no more details to share at the moment.

It’s wholly possible that the advertising blockchain might come to nothing, or it might be many months or years before we see the Big A launch the product.

That said, the company has slowly but steadily been trying to carve itself a space in the blockchain world.

Last November, following a number of small forays into the decentralized tech, the Big A launched two blockchain oriented services.

Amazon Managed Blockchain (AMB) and Quantum Ledger Database (QLDB) were both announced at the online retailer’s re:Invent conference last year.

H/T – CoinDesk