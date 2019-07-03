Ethereum still loved by dapp developers, but trails behind in active users

Ethereum might feature more decentralized apps (dapps) than any other blockchain, but its rivals are enjoying significantly higher usage.

In fact, TRON dapps attracted more active users than any other network over the past three months, reports Dapp.com with new research.

“484 new dapps were added to the market this quarter, and Ethereum ETH is still the first choice for developers, followed by TRON and EOS,” said Dapp.com. “Newly launched blockchains like TomoChain and IOST are quickly expanding, but the first tier blockchains have already gone way ahead.”

There are more Ethereum dapps than all the other networks combined

Dapp.com also announced a new record for active users in a single quarter had been set (1,159,482), as well as all-time highs for transactions and transactional volume.

“User activeness has a strong correlation with ETH price – the higher the price, the more Ethereum dapp users,” remarked Dapp.com. “More token holders have also been converted to dapp users, as the price has increased since mid-May 2019.”

Curiously, the opposite appears true for TRON. According to Dapp.com, a higher TRX price actually causes less transactions to flow through TRON dapps.

TRON is reportedly the only featured blockchain to experience such negative correlation between token price and dapp usage.

Gambling, games, or high-risk: pick your poison

Sadly, cryptocurrency gambling is still the most common dapp use-case, accounting for 39 percent of all active users in Q2 2019, as well as 71 percent of the dapp ecosystem’s total transactional volume.

Even worse, 90 percent of TRON transactions during the last quarter were directly related to cryptocurrency gambling. Earlier this year, cryptocurrency gamblers (and their dapps) left the Ethereum blockchain en masse for Delegated Proof-of-Stake systems like EOS and TRON.

You can read Dapp.com’s full quarterly report here.