Facebook’s Libra partners remain cautious amid growing scrutiny from regulators

Facebook‘s Libra partners have reportedly signed non-binding agreements, meaning they’re not obliged to promote or use the digital token and can abandon the project if they decide to do so.

According to the New York Times, which cites anonymous executives from seven of Facebook‘s partners, some of the companies are being cautious about associating themselves too closely with Libra due to the company’s ongoing issues with regulators.

The technology giant made headlines last week after it announced Libra’s upcoming launch and revealed its 27 partners, including Mastercard, Uber, and Visa.

Not long after that, Maxine Waters, chairwoman of the House of Financial Services Committee, set hearings to look into Libra more closely and told the company to cease the project‘s development until questions were answered.